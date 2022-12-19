Lucknow University prohibits students’ entry and exit from hostels after 10 pm

The Lucknow University (LU) administration has prohibited movement of students to and from hostels after 10 pm. “It is applicable to both girls and boys,” said university’s chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi in an order.

The order was issued after a group of Subhas Hostel inmates went out to have tea at a stall in early hours of Saturday where they entered into brawl with cops who apparently objected to students’ gathering there.

The students were asked to produce their identity cards but they were not carrying any, cops said. The students were asked to go back to their hostel once after finishing their tea, they added.

After half-an-hour, when police came back to the spot the group of boys was still there. The police asked hostel inmates to rush back to their hostel. It was when the students and cops entered into heated arguments.

The students went back to their hostel and called hundreds of other inmates which made the situation ugly. Thereafter, the hostel inmates staged a protest against the cops’ behaviour. The university officials and police team reached the hostel to resolve the issue.

After the incident, chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi issued the order prohibiting hostel inmates from going out after 10 pm. A force was deployed in the hostel vicinity to ensure peace.