Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow University sets up fund to aid needy meritorious students
lucknow news

Lucknow University sets up fund to aid needy meritorious students

Dean of students' welfare, professor Poonam Tandon said the university administration received 343 applications for this scheme and a total of 49 eligible students were selected on merit basis.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The university is already running another scheme to provide on-campus part-time jobs, allowing needy students to earn while they learn. (HT Photo)

Lucknow University has set up a fund to assist poor but meritorious students with 15,000 a year grant, to be given to 49 selected students this academic year. The university earlier launched the Karmyogi scheme, offering on-campus part-time jobs to poor students.

“Under the eligibility criteria for this scheme, total income of parents or guardians should not exceed 300,000 per annum; students should have obtained minimum 60% marks in the previous examination with at least 75% attendance and they should not be receiving any other financial assistance including fellowship/scholarships,” varsity spokesman Durgesh Srivastav said.

Dean of students’ welfare, professor Poonam Tandon said the university administration received 343 applications for this scheme and a total of 49 eligible students were selected on merit basis from among the under-graduate, post-graduate, and PhD students.

The university is already running another scheme to provide on-campus part-time jobs, allowing needy students to work for two hours daily, for a maximum of 50 days in an academic session while paying them at the rate of 150 per hour, permitting a maximum earning of 15,000 in a year. The work assignments can be in laboratories, library, office, computer centre, hotel/mess, assistance to teachers, day care centre etc.

