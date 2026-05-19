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Lucknow University suspends assistant prof accused of inappropriate talks with female student

Lucknow University suspends assistant prof accused of inappropriate talks with female student

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:15 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, University of Lucknow on Tuesday suspended an assistant professor of its Zoology Department over allegations of having an inappropriate phone conversation with a female student and allegedly attempting to lure her with a question paper leak.

Lucknow University suspends assistant prof accused of inappropriate talks with female student

According to a university statement, the decision to suspend assistant professor Parmeet Singh with immediate effect was taken during the second consecutive day of an emergency meeting of the Executive Council chaired by Vice Chancellor J P Saini on Tuesday.

The statement said a three-member high-level disciplinary committee, in its interim report, found prima facie evidence that the teacher attempted to sexually exploit the student by allegedly offering to leak examination question papers and violated the teachers' code of conduct.

The committee also held him responsible for damaging the university's reputation, academic integrity and for allegedly engaging in serious sexual and mental harassment and misconduct at the workplace, the statement said.

The university said a charge sheet has also been issued to the accused teacher, seeking a written reply with evidence within 15 days, failing which dismissal proceedings could be initiated.

The victim also recorded her statement before the committee and narrated the sequence of events relating to the alleged mental harassment and pressure, sources said.

Members of the Executive Council, after hearing the viral audio clips, observed that the alleged conduct was completely against the sanctity and dignity of the teacher-student relationship, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow University suspends assistant prof accused of inappropriate talks with female student
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow University suspends assistant prof accused of inappropriate talks with female student
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