Lucknow University to honour six alumni on Foundation Day

Six distinguished alumni of Lucknow University will be honoured on its 102nd Foundation Day to be held on November 25. This was decided by the executive committee of university alumni association when it met on Wednesday.

The former pupils who will be honoured are Justice Rituraj Awasthi (chairman of National Law Commission, New Delhi), Manu Kumar Srivastava (IAS), Shashi Prakash Goyal (IAS), Jayanti Prasad (IAS), Ashutosh Shukla (senior journalist), and Anil Bhardwaj.

Justice Awasthi obtained a master’s degree in medieval and modern history from Lucknow University in 1981 and obtained a law degree in 1986. Srivastava is the chief secretary in the Government of Maharashtra who obtained his master’s degree in Physics in 1987 from the University. Goyal is the additional chief secretary to chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Prasad, also an IAS officer, obtained his post graduate degree in Physics in 1984. Bhardwaj is the director of Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.