Lucknow University to offer dual degree from new session

The Lucknow University will offer dual degree to its students from the new academic session 2023-24. The admission committee on Tuesday gave its approval for the implementation of the Dual Degree Guidelines given by the UGC in the university.

“The committee approved the implementation of the April, 2022 UGC guideline for letting students pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in Lucknow University. The modalities will be finalised later,” an official said.

In the meeting that was held under the chairmanship of vice chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai, it was unanimously agreed that seats of the MSc Food Processing and Food Technology be increased from 30 to 40 in the academic year 2023-24 onwards.