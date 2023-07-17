Lucknow University unveils ‘heritage point’ showcasing its rich history

Featuring some bricks that were exclusively moulded in the early 19th century, and a 100-year-old wooden log that clearly exhibits the annual rings formed around it, the Lucknow University unveiled a ‘heritage point’ at its zoology department here on Monday. Wooden log which is over 100 years old, has also become a part of the heritage point. (HT Photo)

Both the items used in the heritage point mark the centenary year of Lucknow University.

The wooden log extracted from a mango tree has been collected from the campus itself. According to scientists from Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeoscience (BSIP) in Lucknow, the log is also over a century old.

LU vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai inaugurated the heritage point.

“A stone plaque that is installed next to the heritage point contains written documentation of the historical progression of the University of Lucknow from its beginning as a college in Qaiserbagh to its current status and inception as a university,” said Prof Sangeeta Rani, head of zoology department who came up with idea of heritage point.

“The idea was to display before the students the rich heritage of the university which is a century old,” said Prof Rani.

Prof Poonam Tandon, dean, student welfare, and Prof Nirupama Agarwal, Prof Shalie Malik, Prof Geetanjali Mishra, as well as other faculty members from the zoology department attended the event.

Meanwhile, the academic session at the LU began on Monday.

Prof Poonam Tandon, along with the DSW team members, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the hostels, canteens, and other common facilities on both the main and second campuses.