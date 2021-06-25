Lucknow: Village heads, monitoring committees to enforce Covid protocols

With the wedding season (June 24 to July 15) beginning, nigrani samitis (monitoring committees) and newly elected pradhans (village heads) have an additional role to play in villages and rural areas — keep a check on social gatherings and ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Apart from carrying out development works and addressing social issues, pradhans and nigrani samitis will also ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed strictly in villages,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while addressing pradhans and the nigrani samitis during a meeting aimed at ensuring strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols in the rural areas of Lucknow.

The DM also stated that village heads must ensure door-to-door surveys in their villages, keep a check on rumours and ensure that all villagers wear masks. The village heads, he said, must also dispel myths related to vaccination and create awareness among rural folks.