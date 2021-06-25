Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow: Village heads, monitoring committees to enforce Covid protocols
lucknow news

Lucknow: Village heads, monitoring committees to enforce Covid protocols

The DM also stated that village heads must ensure door-to-door surveys in their villages, keep a check on rumours and ensure that all villagers wear masks
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 08:55 AM IST
Representational image. (ANI)

With the wedding season (June 24 to July 15) beginning, nigrani samitis (monitoring committees) and newly elected pradhans (village heads) have an additional role to play in villages and rural areas — keep a check on social gatherings and ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Apart from carrying out development works and addressing social issues, pradhans and nigrani samitis will also ensure that Covid-19 protocols are followed strictly in villages,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, while addressing pradhans and the nigrani samitis during a meeting aimed at ensuring strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols in the rural areas of Lucknow.

Also Read | Stay alert, Yogi directs officials on Covid’s ‘Delta-Plus’ variant

The DM also stated that village heads must ensure door-to-door surveys in their villages, keep a check on rumours and ensure that all villagers wear masks. The village heads, he said, must also dispel myths related to vaccination and create awareness among rural folks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

‘So satisfying’: Video of ‘old fashioned’ cake cutter leaves people impressed

Harsh Goenka shares viral video of dog using car wash for back rubs

Customer leaves $16,000 tip at New Hampshire restaurant on a $38 bill

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP