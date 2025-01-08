Lucknow wakes up to another foggy morning, Etawah and Agra shiver at 5.6°

LUCKNOW The city had little respite from the cold wave conditions as it woke up to another foggy morning on Wednesday. Dense fog prevailed at isolated places in the state and the sun was visible later in the day, the weatherman said. People wait for trains at Charbagh railway station during a cold winter evening, in Lucknow, Wednesday. Multiple trains were delayed due to fog. (PTI Photo)

The IMD has forecast cold day/severe cold day and dense fog at a few places in the state on Thursday. Night temperatures fell significantly in Jhansi and Agra divisions but there were no major changes elsewhere in UP. Etawah and Agra (Taj) were the coldest in the state at 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 17.1 and 10.6 degrees, respectively, on Wednesday. “The weather was relatively better as the Sun god smiled on earth around 10am. Reaching office by two-wheeler was not a very bad experience today as it was not windy,” said Ankita, 25.

On Thursday, the state capital is expected to see dense fog during night/morning and clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday will be around 16 and 9 degrees, respectively. The met department has issued a cold day warning.

At some places, night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1 degrees to +5 degrees ) in Ayodhya, Bareilly, Meerut divisions of the state; above normal (+1.6 degrees to +3 degrees) in Varanasi, Lucknow and Moradabad divisions, below normal (minus 1.5 degrees to minus 3 degrees ) in Jhansi division and normal (minus 1.5 degrees to +1.5 degrees ) in the remaining divisions.