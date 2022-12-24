Lucknow was fortunate Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented it: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Lucknow was fortunate to have had former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee represent it in Parliament.

“Whatever position Atalji held, he always practised value-based politics and had mentioned that ‘valueless politics is a noose of death’,” Yogi Adityanath said at a kavi sammelan (poetry symposium) on the eve of the former PM’s birth anniversary. The programme was held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre.

Yogi Adityanath said Atal Bihari Vajpayee had presented the country with a new development concept; the Golden Quadrilateral scheme was his gift.

The chief minister stated that the resolution taken by “Atalji” were being fulfilled today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During the corona period, the entire country and the world are watching as work is being done and one crore elderly and disabled families are being given pension through the schemes of the government,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said that when a sensitive government is formed, work is done without any discrimination.

“Today there is a feeling of self-pride. Infrastructure and construction projects are under way. U.P. deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, and ministers of Uttar Pradesh had recently travelled abroad. As a result of the changing image of India all over the world, investment proposals worth ₹7.25 lakh crore were brought in during one visit,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister stated that defence minister Rajnath Singh is representing Lucknow and India is giving a befitting reply to China.

He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has gone through many ups and downs.

“Atal Ji once said , ‘If one dream breaks, build another.’ According to Atalji, a man is neither high nor low, neither big nor small; he is simply a man,” Yogi Adityanath added.

Poets who participated in the kavi sammelan included Kumar Vishwas, Sudeep Bhola, Dinesh Bawra, Hemant Pandey, Kavita Tiwari.