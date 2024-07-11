 Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 11, 2024, is 33.08 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.99 °C and 38.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, July 12, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.0 °C and 37.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 53%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.99 °C and 38.33 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 93.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 12, 2024 34.52 °C Moderate rain
July 13, 2024 31.78 °C Moderate rain
July 14, 2024 34.8 °C Moderate rain
July 15, 2024 31.57 °C Moderate rain
July 16, 2024 35.7 °C Moderate rain
July 17, 2024 36.66 °C Heavy intensity rain
July 18, 2024 28.71 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.2 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 33.58 °C Light rain
Chennai 30.64 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.37 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.94 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 33.16 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 37.3 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Lucknow weather update on July 11, 2024
Lucknow weather update on July 11, 2024

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 11, 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On