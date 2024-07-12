Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 12, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 12, 2024, is 33.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 38.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.12 °C and 35.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 38.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 90.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 13, 2024
|33.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|35.49 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 15, 2024
|35.06 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|34.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 17, 2024
|37.91 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|32.75 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|28.08 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.2 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.73 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|36.8 °C
|Light rain
