Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for July 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 13, 2024 33.29 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 35.49 °C Heavy intensity rain July 15, 2024 35.06 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 34.29 °C Moderate rain July 17, 2024 37.91 °C Light rain July 18, 2024 32.75 °C Light rain July 19, 2024 28.08 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.24 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.2 °C Light rain Chennai 33.73 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.77 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.44 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.46 °C Moderate rain Delhi 36.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 12, 2024, is 33.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 38.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:20 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.12 °C and 35.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 38.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 90.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

