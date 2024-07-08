Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.33 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024
Jul 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 8, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 8, 2024, is 32.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.33 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.66 °C and 38.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.33 °C and 35.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 96.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 9, 2024
|37.12 °C
|Light rain
|July 10, 2024
|34.2 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|July 11, 2024
|29.29 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 12, 2024
|27.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|27.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|32.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|34.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.97 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.33 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.03 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|27.46 °C
|Light rain
