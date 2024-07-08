Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.33 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 9, 2024 37.12 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 34.2 °C Heavy intensity rain July 11, 2024 29.29 °C Very heavy rain July 12, 2024 27.0 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 27.8 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 32.74 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 34.36 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.97 °C Broken clouds Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 8, 2024, is 32.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.33 °C and 35.9 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 62% and the wind speed is 62 km/h. The sun rose at 05:18 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.66 °C and 38.55 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between 26.33 °C and 35.9 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 96.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 8, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.