Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 34.2 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 25, 2024, is 39.05 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 34.2 °C and 41.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 05:14 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 33.3 °C and 39.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.
With temperatures ranging between 34.2 °C and 41.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 102.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 25, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 26, 2024
|36.79 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|29.14 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 28, 2024
|27.86 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|32.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 30, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 1, 2024
|31.86 °C
|Light rain
|July 2, 2024
|30.24 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.83 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.46 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|24.49 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|30.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
