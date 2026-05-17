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Lucknow welder dies after neighbour’s car runs over him while parking

Ataur Rahman, the deceased’s elder brother, said Ajaz had stepped out around 10:30 pm after dinner to smoke a cigarette at a nearby kiosk. After returning, he was walking on the road outside neighbour Anil Kumar Singh’s house when the incident took place.

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A 35-year-old welder allegedly died after being crushed under a neighbour’s car while taking a walk after dinner in Lucknow’s Nishatganj area late Friday night, police said on Saturday. Police have detained the accused driver, a 65-year-old retired government employee, and registered a case in connection with the incident.

Family members alleged the neighbour was parking rashly when the car hit the man and allegedly ran over his chest, leaving him critically injured. (Sourced)

According to a police statement, the incident occurred in Gali No 1 under Mahanagar police station limits. The deceased was identified as Ajaz ur Rahman alias Rahman Khan, a resident of the locality who worked as a welder.

Ataur Rahman, the deceased’s elder brother, said Ajaz had stepped out around 10:30 pm after dinner to smoke a cigarette at a nearby kiosk. After returning, he was walking on the road outside neighbour Anil Kumar Singh’s house when the incident took place.

Family members alleged that Singh was parking his car in a rash and negligent manner when the vehicle hit Ajaz, causing him to fall. The car then allegedly ran over his chest, leaving him critically injured.

On hearing screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and family members took Ajaz to Bhau Rao Deoras Hospital. Mahanagar SHO Akhilesh Kr Mishra said, “Due to the severity of injuries, doctors referred him to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he died during treatment.”

Police said a few suspected troublemakers were also detained to prevent any unrest in the locality. Authorities later escorted the body under police supervision to the graveyard, where the last rites were performed.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow welder dies after neighbour’s car runs over him while parking
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lucknow welder dies after neighbour’s car runs over him while parking
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