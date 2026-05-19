Lucknow: Dhaba owner shot over filming dispute dies during treatment, 4 held

A 28-year-old dhaba owner who was shot in the head in Lucknow’s Madiyaon area allegedly over a dispute related to filming a street altercation succumbed to injuries during treatment late Sunday night, police said on Monday. Police also said four accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Representational image (Sourced)

Vijay Yadav, owner of a restaurant near Bhitauli Tiraha, had been admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre after two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at him on Sunday evening. Despite emergency surgery, he died during the procedure, police said.

The death triggered protests by family members and local residents, who blocked the road near the area, leading to a traffic jam of nearly a kilometre. Protesters alleged that timely police action earlier could have prevented the incident and demanded immediate arrests.

Police personnel from multiple stations were deployed to maintain order as relatives first gathered outside the hospital and later near the dhaba, raising slogans and seeking strict action against those involved.

“Four accused have been arrested in connection with the murder and identified as Nikhil Pandey (20), Atul Singh (24), Naveen Pandey (21) and Rishabh Kumar Shukla (20). Police recovered two illegal .315 bore country-made pistols, live cartridges, an empty shell, and two motorcycles allegedly used in the crime from their possession. Two of the accused worked as private security guards, one is a student and another is unemployed. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage and the purported video recorded by Vijay shortly before the attack to establish the sequence of events,” Lucknow police said in a statement.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, Vijay was sitting outside his dhaba around 5 pm on Sunday when a group of youths allegedly began fighting nearby. He reportedly objected to the commotion and started recording the incident on his mobile phone, which allegedly angered the group.

Police suspect that while the group initially left, two of them allegedly returned on a motorcycle minutes later. After a brief exchange, one of the assailants allegedly fired at Vijay from close range, hitting him in the forehead. He collapsed on the spot.

“While filming the brawl, the deceased had assaulted the youths,” said Gopal Krishna Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to KGMU Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment.