Lucknow News
lucknow news

Lucknowites paint city wall to raise awareness for environment

A wall adjacent to the Imambara building was painted by passersby and the public in vibrant colors, showing clearly how to save the environment, surroundings and finally the lungs.
People participating in wall painting in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

On the world environment day eve, SHAPE UP, Lucknow chapter of Lung Care Foundation along with Childline, Lucknow organised an event “fill up your lungs with vibrant colours” in the state capital.

The wall adjoining the Imambara building was painted by the passersby and public in vibrant colours depicting clearly how one can save surroundings, environment and finally lungs. The purpose was to sensitise the public against the horrific threat that looms given the increasing pollution in the air.

Padam Shree Karimullah, historian Ravi Bhatt, former DG of CRPF AP Maheshwari, Rajesh Bansal from Naman, Anshumali Sharma from NSS and Sangeeta Sharma from Childline besides many others participated in the event.

Over two hundred youths from different forums, visitors and citizens spread awareness against pollution through wall painting.

