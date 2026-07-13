Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway to open new growth corridor

Uttar Pradesh is set to add a major milestone to its infrastructure network on Monday with the inauguration of the 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, a project expected to transform connectivity between the state’s political and industrial capitals while serving as the backbone of the proposed State Capital Region (SCR).

The six-lane, access-controlled greenfield expressway, built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of ₹4,700 crore, is designed for speeds of up to 120 kmph and can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. (File)

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The six-lane, access-controlled greenfield expressway, built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at an estimated cost of ₹4,700 crore, is designed for speeds of up to 120 kmph and can be expanded to eight lanes in the future. Once operational, it will reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur to 35-45 minutes from the current 90 minutes to nearly three hours, depending on traffic.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, defence minister Rajnath Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel.

The expressway begins at Shaheed Path in Lucknow and ends near Azad Chauraha in Kanpur. It comprises an 18-km elevated stretch through urban areas and a 45-km greenfield alignment passing through Unnao district. As a fully access-controlled corridor, it will be open only to four-wheelers and larger vehicles, with two- and three-wheelers prohibited to ensure uninterrupted, high-speed traffic flow.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials say the project is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the proposed SCR by improving connectivity among Lucknow, Kanpur and Unnao. The corridor is also expected to spur investment in logistics parks, warehousing, industrial clusters, educational institutions and residential townships, while strengthening links between Lucknow’s administrative establishments and Kanpur’s manufacturing hub. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials say the project is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the proposed SCR by improving connectivity among Lucknow, Kanpur and Unnao. The corridor is also expected to spur investment in logistics parks, warehousing, industrial clusters, educational institutions and residential townships, while strengthening links between Lucknow’s administrative establishments and Kanpur’s manufacturing hub. {{/usCountry}}

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Project director Nakul Verma said the expressway has been equipped with an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) incorporating AI-enabled surveillance cameras, automatic incident detection, emergency communication facilities and real-time traffic monitoring to enhance road safety and improve traffic management.

Beyond reducing travel time, officials expect the expressway to lower logistics costs, decongest the existing NH-27, improve access to airports and railway stations, and support planned urban expansion across the Lucknow-Kanpur-Unnao corridor.

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As the SCR takes shape, the expressway is expected to emerge as its most vital mobility corridor, boosting investment, employment and economic integration across central Uttar Pradesh.