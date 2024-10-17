Lucknow’s 1090 intersection: Musical fountain to return to Gomti Park; enhancements planned

Gomti Park, located at the 1090 intersection, will soon come alive as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) plans to reactivate its musical fountain, which has been closed for three years. LDA VC inspecting the Gomti Park located at the 1090 intersection on Wednesday (HT Photo)

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the park on Wednesday and instructed officials to ensure the fountain operates again within three days.

Entry tickets will be priced at ₹25, and the fountain will operate from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

During the inspection, Kumar noted a significant drop in visitors due to the fountain’s inactivity. To enhance the area, he called for beautification efforts at the Samta Mulak and 1090 intersections, including attractive horticulture, facade lighting, and landscaping, an LDA release read.

Kumar also evaluated parks in Blocks 1, 2, and 3 of the 1090 intersection, where he discovered dirty pathways, uncut grass, and malfunctioning lights. He reprimanded park administrators and set a one-week deadline for improvements, warning that salaries of officials responsible would be impacted if issues persist. He proposed reassigning cleaning staff from the Women Power Line office to focus on external cleanliness.

Additionally, Kumar inspected a 6-kilometer stretch of the Gomti River Front, directing that it be divided into 500-meter clusters. Each cluster should feature children’s zones, play areas, parking, and various recreational activities. He ordered a detailed proposal and swift tender invitations for these developments.