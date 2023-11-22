close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow’s air quality dips days after experiencing good air

Lucknow’s air quality dips days after experiencing good air

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 23, 2023 05:44 AM IST

The downward trend began on Tuesday, with the AQI hitting 214 in the ‘poor’ category and further reaching 246 on Wednesday.

Lucknow’s air quality started deteriorating again on Wednesday, registering a ‘poor’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 246, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This decline comes just six days after it recorded ‘moderate’ conditions. The downward trend began on Tuesday, with the AQI hitting 214 in the ‘poor’ category and further reaching 246 on Wednesday.

For representation only (Deepak Gupta/HT File Photo)
According to the last week’s CPCB data, Lucknow’s AQI was under ‘moderate’ conditions from November 15 to November 20, with the AQI consistently below the 200 mark.

Out of the six stations installed by the Pollution Control Board in the city, the Talakatora station recorded the highest at 319, followed by Lalbagh at 300, and BR Ambedkar at 232, while the other two stations remained under the moderate mark.

AQI is categorised as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Ghaziabad had the poorest AQI in the state at 344, followed by Baghpat (325), Noida (341), Greater Noida (321), Muzaffarnagar (297), Bulandshahr (296), Hapur (281), Kanpur (210), and Moradabad (205).

