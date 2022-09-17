Lucknow’s cancer institute to replicate Tata Memorial model

On the advice of the UP chief minister the administration of Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) is in touch with counterparts at Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) Mumbai. The effort is to learn the TMH model of functioning so that it can be replicated at KSSSCI.

The director and deputy director of TMH will be made members of the governing body of KSSSCI. A proposal to this effect will be sent to the government.

A KSSSCI team will visit TMH to study the model of functioning and revenue generation there. Both parties will frequently visit each other’s institution for proper functioning, said prof RK Dhiman, director, KSSSCI, who completed a year as director of the Institute on Saturday.

He said, “One year has passed since I was assigned additional charge of KSSSCI along with SGPGIMS. There were many challenges in front of me to run this Institute. This is a big Institute provisioned to have a capacity of 734 beds dedicated to cancer patients and also have a vision for future expansion, aimed at increasing bed capacity to 1,250 in the second phase.

“After assessing the situation, we set up a high-level committee for the upgrade of this Institute according to the guidelines of the National Medical Commission, to produce trained doctors and to increase patient footfall.”

The committee comprised Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai; Dr Satyajit Pradhan, Tata Memorial Hospital, BHU, Varanasi; Dr Rakesh Kapoor, Dept of Radiotherapy, PGIMER, Chandigarh; Dr Anshuman Kumar, Dharamshila Cancer Hospital, Noida and Dr Sonia Nityanand, director, RML Institute, Lucknow.

Based on the recommendation of the high-level committee, the governing body meeting was held on May 7, 2022. At the meeting, it was decided to create posts for at least 64 faculty members, 132 senior residents, 61 junior residents and about 1,200 non-teaching posts, including nursing and technicians to run this institute.

After receiving this proposal, the government sanctioned 503 posts of permanent non-teaching staff and 62 posts for faculty members. In all, 565 new posts were created to run this Institute. “The recruitment process of all posts is under process and will be completed in about 4-6 months,” Dhiman said.

A proposal has also been sent to the government for disbursing salaries to all staff in line with the 7th Pay Commission and at par with SGPGIMS.

Dhiman said, “Initially, operations were done in minor OTs in the OPD complex area and patients were also admitted to the OPD complex building. Main OT block and OPD building was not ready to cater patients. We sped up construction and as a result of this, one floor of the OT complex consisting 8 modular OTs, a 12-bed pre-operative ward and 16-bed post-operative ward was made functional from June 11, 2022.

“Now we are running two operation theatres. By this single step, the number of operations were doubled. Now, we are planning to run four modular OTs along with a 4-bed ICU. Likewise, the OPD building has also started functioning from June 11. Now patients are being admitted to this new building consisting of 200 beds. An in-house microbiology lab and palliative care unit also started functioning this year.”

He said, “Very soon the construction of a 339-bed G+9 OPD Block will be completed , not only this the Patients’ admission, OPD registration and operations are doubled as compared to one year before.