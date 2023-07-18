BJP has Modi, his magic, Oppn is rudderless: Rajnath Singh

LUCKNOW Despite attempts at opposition unity being discussed in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s magic and good governance continue to hold sway over Indians, defence minister Rajnath Singh has said. In an exclusive interview, Singh said the opposition is “rudderless” while the BJP has been delivering on its promises. Edited excerpts:

Rajnath Singh said the way the defence forces tackled the Chinese has been admirable. (File Photo)

Q: As we speak, the Opposition parties have started arriving in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, where the Congress recently won, to formulate a united strategy to dislodge the Modi government at the Centre. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is there too. The BJP is also busy countering the opposition by holding a meeting of NDA partners on Tuesday. Mind games are on…it seems a ‘Modi-fied’ BJP and the opposition are ready for the 2024 faceoff?

A: The Opposition can do their meetings, but nothing would matter. The BJP has Modi and his magic. The NDA is growing and more allies have joined it due to our leadership and policies. Along with great leadership, we have such committed cadres. Over these nine years at the Centre, the BJP has rolled out a slew of pro-poor schemes. India’s global stature has grown manifold… it’s voice matters more than ever before.

Q: But the opposition is also making big unity claims?

A: I see lot of confusion and disillusionment (in their camp). In a democracy, all are entitled to their views, and yes, each election is important…but I think the opposition is already aware that nothing can stop the BJP from scoring a hat-trick of wins.

Q: What makes you so confident?

A: To start with, we have a leader like Modi while the opposition is rudderless. Is there anyone across the political horizon that you can identify as having the same aura, charisma and the same people connect? The BJP has delivered on its promises. There were ideological issues that we had been committed to since the Jan Sangh days. And you must have seen how those have been executed. Since our Jan Sangh days, we spoke of antyodaya, which meant connecting and uplifting the last person. Under BJP and PM Modi, all this is happening…

Q: But the BJP faced reverses in Himachal, Karnataka where Congress came to power. In Bihar, your previous ally, JD (U), the ruling party there is now playing an active role in opposition unity…

A: See, the nature of assembly elections is completely different. Even in Himachal, Karnataka and Bihar, where we don’t have our party governments, the results could be quite different during Lok Sabha elections as people have complete faith and trust in PM Modi and the BJP.

Q: If required, would your contacts across the political spectrum come in handy for the BJP?

A: I don’t think that would be required.

Q: The common opposition charge these days is - BJP is using CBI, ED and other investigative agencies to browbeat the opposition. Is the charge justified that opposition leaders are selectively targeted and the charges against those who join the BJP are then forgotten?

A: I think this is a baseless charge. Did the BJP create the CBI or the ED or other investigative agencies? Didn’t they exist earlier? And then, if some people feel they have been wrongly charged, they can always approach courts. Instead, the opposition engages in mud-slinging but the charges don’t stick because they lack conviction.

Q: So, the split in several political parties or opposition allies in many parts of the country…

A: (interrupts)… The BJP can’t be held responsible for inner contradictions in other parties.

Q: You referred to the country’s growing global clout. But as defence minister, can you explain our relationship with China and Pakistan, which to put it mildly, has been mostly uneasy?

A: I think India has always stood for peace. But no one should doubt the valour of our brave jawans. The way the defence forces tackled the Chinese has been admirable. As for Pakistan, we have managed to check to a very great extent the entry of terrorists from the Pakistan side into India.

Q: On your previous visit, you had stated that technology was the newest threat to enter the battlefield. How do you intend to check it?

A: No, no … we also use technology to check that (misuse of technology). India is also tapping technology for that purpose.

Q: Are we fully prepared to deal with this technological threat?

A: Yes, fully. And further preparations are also on … India’s economic and military clout has grown. Overall, we have made tremendous progress.

Q: Your visits to Lucknow have increased of late and so are development announcements...

A: (interrupts) I think we have sanctioned 20 flyovers for Lucknow already. Such infra development means people spend lesser time to move from one place to another. These flyovers also mean lesser hassle on the roads and which mean lower consumption of fuel, which also means more savings. Be it airports or railway stations, soon changes would be visible. I have a vision to make Lucknow among one of the best cities globally…

