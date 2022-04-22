Lucknow’s Hazratganj revamp 2.0: Traders, LMC remove sticking points, agree to co-operate
Hazratganj is ready for revamp 2.0. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the traders of Hazratganj sat across the table on Thursday to hammer out sticking points standing in the way of the upkeep of the heritage market.
On their part, the traders promised to ensure implementation of the colour scheme, uniformity of signage, and that no hoardings came up in the market.
On the other hand, the LMC decided to decorate the market with vertical gardens, clean the market twice a day and ensure strict implementation of the colour code and signage norms in the market.
Vinod Punjabi, president, Hazratganj Traders Association, said, “Yes, Hazratganj is ready for renovation 2.0. It may not be as big as it was 10 years back, but this time, we will work for the maintenance of the market with the help of the LMC and other departments like the PWD and the LDA.
“The meeting was fruitful. After years we felt part of the system as the LMC promised to let traders have a say in every work they do in the market. They have promised to help maintain high standards of cleanliness besides cleaning of deep drains and sewers periodically. Traders also demanded the return of LMC cranes to discipline traffic,” he said.
Explaining why things had come to this pass, Punjabi said, “With time, lethargy creeps into officials and stakeholders. Here too, things had started to go wrong, but now we have decided to find a solution to problems jointly.”
Pankaj Singh, additional municipal commissioner, said, “The traders have promised full support if the LMC acts against violators of signage norms or colour norms, while also extending support to the development of other city markets on the pattern of Ganj.”
Besides, the market will be decorated with lights and flowers and vertical gardens will come up at several places, giving a green look to the area, he said. Vertical gardens would be planted using hydroponics. These gardens can come up on free-standing structures or attached to walls. Lucknow has these vertical plantations at several places, especially on the walls of Metro, Singh explained.
