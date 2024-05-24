Lucknow’s increased green cover signals environmental improvement

The burgeoning green cover across Lucknow and the state is yielding its first fruits, signalling the promising beginnings of what, if nurtured, could bring about significant environmental improvements in the decades to come. For Representation Only (HT File)

According to the forest officials, the increased greenery has led to more frequent sightings of various animals in urban and rural areas, ranging from wild carnivorous animals to rare birds.

Former divisional forest officer of Lucknow, Ravi Singh, said, “No real impact can be seen in just two or three years. To see a tangible improvement in the environment in terms of flora and fauna, we would have to wait at least a few decades, if not a century, to see any solid difference that points to an improvement which may restore the balance of the ecosystem to any degree.”

He noted that from 2019-21, the green cover in Lucknow grew by 8.33%, and the growth from 2021-23 will be published later in 2024.

According to the Forest Survey of India published in 2023, the total green cover of the state currently stands at 9.23% of the entire land area, which translates to over 22,000 square kilometres of green cover.

“Trees play a crucial role by absorbing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and minimising the impact of climate change on biodiversity. A mixed range of tree species provides habitats for birds, insects, and bees, thereby increasing biodiversity,” said PK Srivastava, former scientist at the Central Drug Research Institute.

He emphasised the importance of selecting saplings that particularly boost biodiversity as they grow. “There are certain species that do not support biodiversity, and such trees should be avoided,” he added.

Ravi Singh highlighted the improvement in green cover, noting cleaner air and more frequent animal sightings. He mentioned the increased number of leopard sightings and the recent sighting of the extremely rare Paradise Flycatcher in Lucknow, a bird usually sporadically spotted in forest areas like Dudhwa. “The Paradise Flycatcher, a rare bird with a tail three times longer than its body, was surprisingly seen in Lucknow,” he said.

The report also noted that in the last five years, the number of storks has increased from 13,670 to 17,586.

According to a study published by Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT) Ahmedabad, Lucknow Municipal Records show that the city had 1,684 parks and gardens under their jurisdiction, comprising 259 hectares, as of 2020.

B Prabhakar, member secretary of the State Biodiversity Board under the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, opined that government agencies tasked with preserving the forests and wildlife of the state are doing their part in protecting biodiversity. Over 200 species of birds can be found in Lucknow alone, he said. “The plantation drives have greatly helped in improving the biodiversity of the state. In few years we will see even more animals and birds returning to our forests,” he added.

Aditi Sharma, director of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, agreed, saying, “Depending on which department you ask, you will find different concerns about biodiversity from each one. But it must be said that initiatives like the government-organised plantation drives, as well as our ventures at the zoo to involve citizens in the caretaking of animals, have increased the collective consciousness to preserve nature in all its forms.”