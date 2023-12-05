close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow's IT College ushers in Yuletide spirit with cantata

Lucknow’s IT College ushers in Yuletide spirit with cantata

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 05, 2023 07:36 PM IST

The Isabella Thoburn College presented its Christmas Cantata, a melodic celebration of the Christmas season in the College auditorium on Tuesday. The theme was ‘Emmanuel – God with Us’. It was a festive and heartwarming musical celebration that captivated the audience with its enchanting melodies and spirited performances.

The IT College choir in action in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)
The college campus was tastefully adorned with bells, Christmas trees and bon-bons. The celebration began with the call to worship by the principal, V Prakash, and was followed by the Invocation ‘Emmanuel’ by the choir.

The college choir, including 52 students and nine faculty members, conveyed the Christmas message through a medley of songs and readings. Numbers like: ‘Angels from the Realms of Glory’, ‘Charni mein Dekho’, ‘Janam Liyo’, ‘Ding Dong Merrily on High’, ‘Sajde sajde’ and ‘King of Kings’ resonated across the auditorium and filled the air with the spirit of joy and hope.

The congregation joined the choir in festive fervour in singing ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’. The faculty choir’s rendition of ‘Mary’s Boy Child’, was highly appreciated. The Cantata was projected on the screen.

ES Charles, president, Isabella Thoburn College, acknowledged the efforts of the choir and congratulated them for the heart-warming performance. The recessional, ‘Silent Night’ manifested the wonder of a tender, newborn baby Jesus in a calm and bright silent night.

The programme concluded with the closing prayer and benediction by Rev Ashish Maxton. Christmas cake and coffee was served after the programme.

