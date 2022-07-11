Lucknow’s LuLu Mall witnesses rush a day after inauguration by CM

A large crowd turned up at LuLu Mall on Monday for shopping after it opened to the public. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated LuLu Mall on Sunday at the mega opening ceremony and took a tour of the mall in a golf cart driven by Yusuffali MA, owner of the LuLu Group International.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana, MSME minister Rakesh Sachan and former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma along with industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nadi’ and senior bureaucrats were present with the CM.

Members of Parliament from Kerala, the home state of the group’s owner, also attended the event.

The mall is spread into 22 lakh square feet and is the biggest mall of LuLu Group International. While taking a tour of the mall, the CM inquired about food in the grocery section. The CM also visited the indoor games section. The mall has one of the largest indoor family entertainment facilities ‘Funtura’.

The ₹2000 crore project is part of the investment announced at the mega investors’ summit organised in the state capital in February 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event. The LuLu Group International has already announced its two upcoming projects in Varanasi and Prayagraj.

While malls in Gorakhpur and Kanpur are its future projects.