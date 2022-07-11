Lucknow’s LuLu Mall witnesses rush a day after inauguration by CM
A large crowd turned up at LuLu Mall on Monday for shopping after it opened to the public. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated LuLu Mall on Sunday at the mega opening ceremony and took a tour of the mall in a golf cart driven by Yusuffali MA, owner of the LuLu Group International.
Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana, MSME minister Rakesh Sachan and former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma along with industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nadi’ and senior bureaucrats were present with the CM.
Members of Parliament from Kerala, the home state of the group’s owner, also attended the event.
The mall is spread into 22 lakh square feet and is the biggest mall of LuLu Group International. While taking a tour of the mall, the CM inquired about food in the grocery section. The CM also visited the indoor games section. The mall has one of the largest indoor family entertainment facilities ‘Funtura’.
The ₹2000 crore project is part of the investment announced at the mega investors’ summit organised in the state capital in February 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the event. The LuLu Group International has already announced its two upcoming projects in Varanasi and Prayagraj.
While malls in Gorakhpur and Kanpur are its future projects.
Infra developed in Varanasi for divyangs: Smart City official
Chief general manager of Smart City Varanasi Dr D Vasudevan on Monday said as part of the Smart City project the temple city has been made disabled-friendly by installation of lifts and ramps at several places providing easy accessibility to divyangs. Vasudevan was speaking at a workshop on “gender and disability inclusion in cities” organised here jointly by Varanasi Smart City and National Institute of Urban Affairs.
Uttar Pradesh logs 210 fresh Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid cases on Monday from among the 59121 samples tested in the past 24-hours with a positivity rate of 0.35%, according to the health department data. Among new cases Lucknow reported 40, Gautam Budha Nagar 41, Gaziabad 26 and Gorakhpur 18, according to the data. Uttar Pradesh now has 2305 active Covid cases and majority of them are in home isolation.
To overcome shortage, Bihar police to recruit retired police officers
Bihar, which employs retired Army personnel in its Special Auxiliary Police on contract to compensate for shortage of police personnel, now plans to engage retired police officers from the rank of assistant police inspectors (ASIs) to inspectors into its police force on contract, officials familiar with the matter said. Eligible aspirants should not have had faced major punishment in last 10 years or minor punishment in the last five years, including show cause notices.
Weekly offs changed to Friday in primary schools in Jamtara district, govt orders probe
The Jharkhand government has ordered probe after it came to light that weekly offs in several government primary schools in Jamtara district was changed from Sunday to Friday, allegedly under pressure from locals in Muslim-dominated areas. The issue came to light after a section of local media reported that over two dozen schools in Raghunathpur and Karmatand area have changed weekly offs to Friday.
Fraudsters pose as YouTube officials, extort ₹4.68 lakh from MBA student
Mumbai A 23-year-old Masters in Business Administration student is the latest victim of an extortion racket, where he was duped of ₹4.68 lakh after scamsters posed as officers of a video sharing platform, YouTube.
