Lucknow’s Pant Nagar, Rahim Nagar and Khurram Nagar: Public, political sentiments were against demolition drive

The proposed action in Pant Nagar, Rahim Nagar and Khurram Nagar did not go according to the script, and, in the end, left quite a few red faces. Residents of Pant Nagar celebrate the staying of action in their locality on Tuesday (HT Photo)

In fact, officials in the corridors of power conceded that “bureaucratic overzealousness” was to be blamed for the faux pas.

Soon after the constructions in Akbar Nagar were razed, officials of the irrigation department decided to march into the three colonies and began marking houses with red paint. But the situation was very different here.

As days passed, public opinion was building against any demolition drive in the three colonies and the local administration was also aware of the increasing public support for residents.

Unlike Akbar Nagar, where residents had nothing to prove their ownership, most residents of Pant Nagar, Rahim Nagar and Khurram Nagar had legal documents, including registries, to back their claim of ownership of their houses since the early 80s.

From day-one, after houses in the three colonies were marked red, not only was public opinion building in favour of residents but political parties also came out in support of people living there.

A campaign was gathering momentum against the demolition drive led by women and children and political parties.

Congress corporator Mukesh Chauhan was not only helping residents keep the agitation alive but was also planning to take the issue to the high court.

“This issue is a perfect example of how bureaucratic overzealousness created an awkward situation for the state government. Chief minister had to step in to prevent the situation from escalating further,” said a senior official of the state government.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also posted on X in favour of residents of these three colonies.

Even BJP leaders were not in favour of any demolition drive in these colonies. They had also given their feedback to the chief minister.

Newly elected BJP MLA from Lucknow (East) assembly constituency OP Srivastava met chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday and thanked him for ruling out any demolition drive.

According to sources, some close confidants of the chief minister also briefed him on the issue advising against any demolition drive.

“The CM was briefed on the issue and was aware of public sentiments against any demolition drive. He was also briefed about legal issues as residents had documents to prove their ownership from the early 80s,” said a BJP leader.