Lucknow’s Rose Garden defies 40°C heatwave to bloom in style

Amid a gruelling summer heatwave, with temperatures aggressively breaching the 40°C mark, a vibrant floral miracle is unfolding in the heart of Lucknow. While the city swelters, the sprawling Rose Garden at Janeshwar Mishra Park has become an oasis, blooming with a sea of scarlet, pink, and gold. Blooms at the Janeshwar Mishra Park

Spanning over 15 acres and boasting more than two thousand rose varieties, the garden has officially secured its position as the second-largest rose sanctuary in India. To celebrate National Red Rose Day, (June 12) the park recently hosted a Red Revival event, drawing attention to this unique urban haven.

For the city’s residents, the garden is a welcome reprieve. Prathmesh Kumar, vice chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), emphasises that the space offers more than just aesthetic beauty. “This is not just a park; it is a biodiversity asset. With over 2,200 distinct varieties of roses and more than 10,000 individual saplings nurtured right here.”

“The roses thriving in this heat is no accident,” explains LDA Horticulture Officer Shashi Kumar Bharti. “It is the result of a meticulously engineered micro-climate and an advanced agronomic framework.”

For many morning walkers, the garden has become the ultimate scenic backdrop to start their day.

Vasundhra Gupta, a mass communication student at Lucknow University, finds the garden to be a literal breath of fresh air. “In today’s time, when pollution and heat leave us with no respite, the Rose Garden is nothing short of a miracle,” she says. “My mother, who usually avoids indoor workouts, loves her morning walks at Janeshwar Mishra Park, all thanks to this beautiful world of roses.”

The park’s allure has even shifted fitness routines. Raj, an educator at Shia PG College and a self-described fitness enthusiast, has reduced his indoor gym visits to prioritize the park. “I would give anything to be there at the Rose Garden early in the morning,” he admits. “The fragrance of the roses and the vibrant colours make my morning walks and cycling sessions so much more worthwhile.”