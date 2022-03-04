LU’s ‘Karmyogi Scheme’: First batch of students receive certificates, 15k

The first batch of students of Lucknow University’s ‘Karmyogi Scheme’ on Friday received a certificate of appreciation and ₹15,000 for their services rendered under the ‘to earn while learn’ initiative that provides financial support to the students during their studies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The first batch comprising 30 students were from different programmes across semesters in UG, PG, and Ph.D. level. They performed varied jobs in different departments and offices within the main and second campus of the university. The nature of work discharged represent tasks related to office, library, computer, laboratory and even Gym trainer. The students worked for two hours during the period for 50 days,” said prof Poonam Tandon, dean student welfare.

The certificate of appreciation was given by LU vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai who started the initiative during the pandemic period to implement clause 14.4.2 of NEP 2020 in the university.

On this occasion, Rai congratulated the students and advised them to enjoy the taste of self-earned money which gives power to their wings to fly and accomplish their dreams. “This is a milestone in itself as completion of first cycle of Karmyogi Scheme reflects on conceptualization of idea to its successful execution,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said it not only provided students an opportunity to experience workplace but also develop and enhance their skills.

“Such activities increase students’ involvement in the university as well as builds a positive work attitude which is one of the most desired attributes considered by firms for hiring candidates. Hence, the experience gained by the student adds to his/her resume and builds up potential to work. It improves and increases their self-confidence and self-efficacy,” he said.

The students also expressed their joy on receiving their first earning and said the scheme was a novel student-centric initiative outside classroom that was aimed at holistic development on the campus.