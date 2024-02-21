Madrasa cleric held for outraging modesty of minor girl; victim’s mother also arrested

LUCKNOW: A cleric was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly outraging the modesty of an 8-year-old girl repeatedly in a madrasa with the victim’s mother’s consent. His brother was also a co-accused in the crime. The victim’s mother was also held after an FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father, while the other accused was at large, said police. The brothers were booked under Section 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and Pocso Act. The victim was raped multiple times, said Suresh Singh, SHO, Malihabad police station. (Pic for representation)

“The brothers were booked under Section 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and Pocso Act. The victim was raped multiple times,” said Suresh Singh, SHO, Malihabad police station.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The main accused Mohammad Abedin, 35, and his brother Arshad, 23, originally from Hardoi, teach at a madrasa in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area, the girl’s father, who works in Oman, told police in his written complaint.

According to him, the duo often used to visit his house in Malihabad area. However, when he left for Oman, he gave the responsibility of his family to Mohammad Abedin, said DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava.

“Taking advantage of his absence, Abedin started visiting his house in Malihabad and trapped his wife in a love affair, after which she and her daughter started living at the Thakurganj madrasa. Thereafter, he and his brother alllegedly raped the minor with the mother’s consent,” DCP west added.

“The police have booked the victim’s mother under IPC section 34 (common intention) and managed to arrest her and Mohammad Abedin, while another accused Arshad is at large,” said the officer.

The girl’s father came to know about the incident when he returned to India a month ago and went to meet his daughter who expressed her ordeal to him. “When my daughter complained to her mother about the madrasa teacher, she would beat her,” he alleged.