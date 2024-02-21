 Madrasa cleric held for outraging modesty of minor girl; victim’s mother also arrested - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Madrasa cleric held for outraging modesty of minor girl; victim’s mother also arrested

Madrasa cleric held for outraging modesty of minor girl; victim’s mother also arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 10:01 PM IST

His brother, also a co-accused in the crime, at large; victim’s mother also held after FIR registered against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s father, say police

LUCKNOW: A cleric was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly outraging the modesty of an 8-year-old girl repeatedly in a madrasa with the victim’s mother’s consent. His brother was also a co-accused in the crime. The victim’s mother was also held after an FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father, while the other accused was at large, said police.

The brothers were booked under Section 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and Pocso Act. The victim was raped multiple times, said Suresh Singh, SHO, Malihabad police station. (Pic for representation)
The brothers were booked under Section 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and Pocso Act. The victim was raped multiple times, said Suresh Singh, SHO, Malihabad police station. (Pic for representation)

“The brothers were booked under Section 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and Pocso Act. The victim was raped multiple times,” said Suresh Singh, SHO, Malihabad police station.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The main accused Mohammad Abedin, 35, and his brother Arshad, 23, originally from Hardoi, teach at a madrasa in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area, the girl’s father, who works in Oman, told police in his written complaint.

According to him, the duo often used to visit his house in Malihabad area. However, when he left for Oman, he gave the responsibility of his family to Mohammad Abedin, said DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava.

“Taking advantage of his absence, Abedin started visiting his house in Malihabad and trapped his wife in a love affair, after which she and her daughter started living at the Thakurganj madrasa. Thereafter, he and his brother alllegedly raped the minor with the mother’s consent,” DCP west added.

“The police have booked the victim’s mother under IPC section 34 (common intention) and managed to arrest her and Mohammad Abedin, while another accused Arshad is at large,” said the officer.

The girl’s father came to know about the incident when he returned to India a month ago and went to meet his daughter who expressed her ordeal to him. “When my daughter complained to her mother about the madrasa teacher, she would beat her,” he alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On