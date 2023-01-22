Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Magh Mela: UPSRTC geared up to ensure smooth travel

Magh Mela: UPSRTC geared up to ensure smooth travel

lucknow news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Devotees at Magh Mela in Pryagraj on Saturday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is all geared up to facilitate travel of devotees for Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

Minister of state for transport Dayashankar Singh said: “At present 970 buses are being operated from Prayagraj bus stations to various areas. Other than this, 1800 buses have been deployed on normal days for the duration of the mela. On main festival days 2800 buses would operate while another 200 were kept on reserve.”

He said temporary bus stations along with permanent ones have been set up and said other than the 450 buses currently operating from the civil line bus station to Gorakhpur-Deoria and allied routes, Azamgarh-Mau-Ballia and allied routes, Badlapur-Tanda and allied routes and Varanasi and allied routes, 140 additional buses will also operate on these routes.

Moreover, 730 buses will operate from Jhansi bus station, 1440 buses will operate on the main festival period, while 100 buses will be kept in reserve for these areas.

Several other buses will be operational across multiple routes in the state for the Magh Mela festival, the minister said. He instructed UPSRTC officials to ensure safe travel of devotees for the duration of the festival. He ordered utmost caution during dense fog and said adequate security too must be ensured for the safe travel of passengers.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
