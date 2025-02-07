Mahakumbh reflects unity of Sanatan culture: Bihar guv

Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said Mahakumbh reflects the unity of Sanatan culture. Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan (right) being welcomed by U.P. minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj (HT photo)

During his visit to the mega religous event, he said, “Our culture teaches us to see every human in their divine form, realising that human form is indeed the form of the divine.”

Talking to media persons, Khan emphasised the need to preserve the culture of India with its heritage, ideals, and values. “These values”, he said, “unite our society together and strengthen the spirit of harmony”.

“We should always note that the ‘Sanatan’ ideal of India’s culture is the oneness of being. All differences end there. Our culture says if you see any human in their divine form, you will find that ‘Manav’ (humans) are the form of ‘Madhav’ (God).”

“You can see it here. People don’t know each other but everyone is coming here. Our heritage, ideals and values are being celebrated here,” the Bihar governor said.