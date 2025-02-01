Mahakumbh-2025: CM Yogi conducts aerial survey for smooth movement of devotees

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the city on Saturday to assess traffic conditions and ensure seamless movement of pilgrims. Reviewing key routes leading to the Mahakumbh Mela area, he directed officials to implement strict measures for crowd and vehicle management, particularly after the heavy rush witnessed during the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan. CM Yogi on Saturday inspected major roads connecting Prayagraj to various district (Sourced)

CM Yogi inspected major roads connecting Prayagraj to various districts, focusing on decongesting highways and streamlining transportation for devotees arriving in private vehicles and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses.

The CM directed officials to maintain strict crowd control measures and stay vigilant to prevent traffic bottlenecks. He instructed them to ensure smooth coordination among departments so that devotees face no inconvenience during their pilgrimage to the Mahakumbh.

Following his review, authorities have strengthened traffic control measures, arranged designated parking zones, and ensured smooth last-mile connectivity to the Triveni Sangam. Multi-language signages and essential amenities have been set up along highways to assist pilgrims.