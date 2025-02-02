Mahakumbh-2025: Juna Akhada chief backs CM amid stampede criticism

Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, head of the Shri Panch Dashnaam Juna Akhada, has come out in support of chief minister Yogi Adityanath following criticism of the Uttar Pradesh government in the wake of a stampede during the Mauni Amavasya (January 29) at Sangam nose. Official reports confirmed that 30 pilgrims lost their lives and 90 others were injured in the incident. Juna Akhada chief Swami Avdheshanand Giri acknowledged the challenges posed by the large crowd during the Mauni Amavasya (Sourced)

In a tweet on X ahead of the third and final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, Swami Avdheshanand stated, “The spiritual significance of Kumbh, which reflects the highest spiritual values of Indian culture, cannot be understood by harbouring political animosity. Some individuals are criticising the arrangements made by the UP government for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, driven solely by political self-interest.”

He also acknowledged the challenges posed by the large crowd during the Mauni Amavasya, noting that the Akhada Parishad and prominent saints had planned a symbolic bath. However, thanks to the dedication of CM Yogi Adityanath towards Indian culture and the efficient administration, all the Akhadas and respected saints were able to perform the Amrit Snan. He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM for their commitment to preserving Indian traditions and spiritual values.

The tweet further stated, “Following Mauni Amavasya, all the Akhadas will take part in the ‘Amrit Snan’ on Basant Panchami in a pre-arranged order. We are truly delighted and proud of the extraordinary arrangements made for the Mahakumbh.”