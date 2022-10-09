Maharishi Valmiki showed people how to take path of truth and devotion: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Maharishi Valmiki, by composing Adikavya Ramayana, showed the people the way to walk on the path of truth and devotion.

Extending greetings and best wishes to people of the state on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti to be celebrated on Sunday, the chief minister said the credit for taking the story of Lord Ram to the country and the world goes to Maharishi Valmiki.

In a message, Yogi Adityanath said the birth anniversary of the author of the epic Ramayana is celebrated with reverence and gaiety.

The chief minister said the life of Maryada Purushottam Ram teaches all about sacrifice, observance of dignity and devotion to duty.

“We always get inspiration from Ram to live life following dharma. A progressive and harmonious society can be built by adopting the education and ideals given by him,” he said.

The chief minister has appealed to the people to organise programmes on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on Sunday, taking all precautions in view of the Covid-19 infection.