Mahatyagi sadhus ignite 18-yr spiritual journey with ‘Dhuni Puja’ in Mahakumbh

Nearly 300 sadhus surrounded themselves with burning cow dung cakes in various formations—circles, semi-circles, and triangles—as they began their four-month-long ‘Dhuni Puja’ at Khak Chowk in Mahakumbh Nagar tent city on Basant Panchami. The ritual, undertaken by Mahatyagis—ascetic followers of Lord Ram—marked the beginning of an 18-year-long spiritual practice aimed at salvation and world peace. Sadhus performing Dhuni Puja at their camps near Khak Chowk of tent city in Mahakumbh-2025 on Monday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/ HT Photo)

The puja, which started at noon on Monday, saw the sadhus sitting under the sun, inhaling smoke from the burning cow dung cakes for three to four hours while chanting mantras—some balanced pots filled with burning cow dung cakes on their heads as part of the rigorous practice.

This ancient ritual, initiated only on Basant Panchami, continues in various ashrams across the country, including Chitrakoot, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.

“The sadhus will keep performing this ritual even after leaving the Mahakumbh. Completing the 18-year practice elevates their status in the ascetic community. They also pray for the peace and prosperity of the nation during the puja. Prayagraj is the only place where this tradition begins,” said Mahatyagi Manoharcharan Dasji.

The first stage, known as ‘Panch-agni-tapasya,’ involves surrounding oneself with five fires. As the ritual progresses, the number increases to seven, 12, and 84 before culminating in an advanced stage where the Mahatyagis encircle themselves with numerous fires while balancing a fire pot on their heads. Each stage is performed for three consecutive summers, he explained.

“Not everyone can undertake Dhuni Puja. It requires years of preparation. We commence it on Basant Panchami during Magh, Kumbh, and Mahakumbh Melas at Sangam in Prayagraj and continue the practice at our ashrams,” said Mahatyagi Sitaram Dasji.

“The ritual involves multiple levels, including Chaurasi, Kot, and Khappar, where the number of burning cow dung cakes increases with each stage,” Dasji explained.

Mahatyagis, known for their extreme form of ‘tap (tapasya)’, wear white clothes and survive on minimal food, leading a life of strict austerity. Their primary purpose in coming to Prayagraj is to perform Dhuni Puja, a tradition deeply rooted in their spiritual beliefs.