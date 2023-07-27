Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow Catholic women march for Manipur peers

Lucknow Catholic women march for Manipur peers

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 27, 2023 09:49 PM IST

Women from the various parishes of Lucknow, along with their family and friends came together to pray, and express their anguish on the issue

A silent solidarity march was taken out by the Mahila Mandal of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow against the recent news of violence against women in Manipur.

Women of the Catholic community taking out a peaceful protest march against the Manipur incident at the St Joseph’s Cathedral, in Lucknow, on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Women of the Catholic community taking out a peaceful protest march against the Manipur incident at the St Joseph’s Cathedral, in Lucknow, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The peaceful march was held to “show their love and solidarity with the people of Manipur, especially the women of Manipur, who have been targeted by evil elements of society, even shamelessly parading them naked and raping and killing them,” said the statement released by Rev Fr Donald De Souza, chancellor and spokesperson for the Diocese of Lucknow.

Women from the various parishes of Lucknow, along with their family and friends came together to pray, and express their anguish on the issue, and march silently with placards. They marched around the St. Joseph’s Cathedral, on the church premises, here in Hazratganj, the statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out