For better time management, I solved model question papers: Shubh Chhapra, UP Board Class 12 topper

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2023 09:32 PM IST

I used to study 7-8 hours a day. To learn time management, I even solved model question papers and sought help from teachers during extra classes, he says

LUCKNOW “There is no shortcut for success. One has to go through a path of labour and the result of true labour is always sweet,” said Shubh Chhapra of Mahoba, who achieved top position in the UP Board Intermediate examination.

Shubh Chhapra wants to prepare for UPSC and become an IAS Officer to serve the society. (Sourced)
A student of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Shubh scored 97.80% and obtained 489 out of 500 marks in PCM. “I’m extremely happy as this is something that I did not imagine,” he said. He wants to prepare for UPSC and become an IAS Officer to serve the society in a better way.

“I used to study for 7-8 hours a day. To learn time management, I even solved model question papers. I used to seek help from my teachers whenever I encountered a problem in extra classes,” he said while informing that he took coaching for physics and chemistry.

Chhapra believes that continuous study and flow are very important to score well in exams. “I used to study from youtube as subject related matter is available there, which was of great help to me,” he said.

Shubh’s father owns a sanitary hardware store, and his mother is a BJP Mahila Morcha district vice-president. He also has two older brothers who are teachers, so the environment at home is always conducive to learning. “They used to wake me up early in the morning, so that I could prepare for the exams,” he said.

