Mahoba: Five dead as car strikes bike after tyre burst

Five people were killed after a recklessly driven car struck a motorcycle head-on following one of its tyres burst, in Mahoba on Monday. Two others, including a child, sustained critical injuries and were referred to the local medical college, said the police. Police investigate a car-bike collision, which left five dead and at least two critical, in Mahoba on Monday, (PTI)

The incident took place near Nanora on the Belatal–Srinagar Road under the Chalhari police area. According to police, the occupants of the car were on their way to Nanwara when one of the vehicle’s front tyres reportedly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The car veered into the opposite lane and rammed into a motorcycle coming from the other direction.

The collision led to the immediate death of three persons on the motorcycle — identified as Bharat Lal, 35, Ajay 18, and Sanjeev 36, — all residents of Mudhari village in the Kulpaahar region. Two others, identified as one Vinod and car driver Rampal, also died at the scene.

Several of the car’s occupants sustained injuries. Two of them were critical.

The additional SP of Mahoba said the bodies had been sent for autopsy and that the police were looking into the accident.