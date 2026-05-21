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Main accused linked to Bareilly violence arms network arrested in Uttarakhand

According to police officials, the accused identified as Gaffar Khan had been evading arrest and allegedly trying to use political connections to escape legal action. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and later sent to judicial custody.

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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Absconding for several months, the main accused allegedly involved in supplying illegal weapons used during the violence that erupted in Bareilly on September 26 last year was arrested on Tuesday by a Baheri police team from Kichha in Uttarakhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested by a team from Baheri police on Tuesday. (For representation)

According to police officials, the accused identified as Gaffar Khan had been evading arrest and allegedly trying to use political connections to escape legal action. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and later sent to judicial custody.

Police had earlier registered an FIR against six people in connection with the supply of illegal firearms linked to the Bareilly violence. Five of the accused had already been arrested, while Gaffar Khan, a resident of Darau village in Uttarakhand, had remained absconding.

Investigators claimed that Gaffar had attempted to get his name removed from the FIR by exerting pressure on police through political leaders in Uttarakhand. When those efforts failed, he allegedly began accusing the police of falsely implicating him in the case.

The accused also allegedly admitted that firearms used during the Bareilly violence had been supplied through the same network.

Police later tracked Gaffar Khan and arrested him near Pradhan Market on the Kichha-Rudrapur road at around 8 am on Tuesday.

During questioning, Gaffar confessed to being involved in the illegal arms trade along with his associates and admitted to his role in supplying weapons, police claimed.

After his medical examination, police produced him before a court, which subsequently sent him to jail.

Baheri circle officer/DSP Arun Kumar Singh said Gaffar Khan has a long criminal history. According to police, around 10 criminal cases are registered against him at Kichha, Pulbhatta and Sheeshgarh police stations in Uttarakhand.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Main accused linked to Bareilly violence arms network arrested in Uttarakhand
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Main accused linked to Bareilly violence arms network arrested in Uttarakhand
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