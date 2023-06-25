Mainpuri man hacks 4 relatives, friend to death; shoots himself dead

letters@htlive.com

According to the father, Shiv was disturbed after failing in multiple businesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an appalling incident that jolted up a village in Mainpuri from its sleep on Saturday, a man hacked four of his relatives and a friend to death in their sleep in the wee hours, police said, adding the ‘killer’ later shot himself dead. According to family members, the accused was disturbed due to losses in his business.

In his police complaint, the father of two of the victims and of the accused, Subhash Chandra, said his entire family had returned to their native village, Arsara Gokulpur, only on Friday after the wedding of one of his sons a day before.

The father alleged that his son Shiv Veer (30), on Friday night, served laced soft drinks to his two brothers, a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law and a friend, and killed them with an axe around 4-4.30 am.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“At about 4-4.30 am, I saw Shiv Veer attacking my son Sonu Yadav (21) and his newly-wedded wife Soni (20), my son Bhullan Yadav (25), my son-in-law Saurabh (28) and their friend Deepak (20) with an axe,” the father said in his complaint.

“I attempted raising my voice, but Shiv wouldn’t listen and even attacked his own wife Doli and maternal aunt Sushma. He later shot himself dead by a country pistol,” the complaint read.

Police have lodged a case under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Shiv.

According to the father, Shiv was disturbed after failing in multiple business ventures. “The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured are hospitalised. Police are yet to find the exact reason for the murders...” stated additional director general (Agra Zone) Rajeev Krishna after visiting the crime scene in the morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON