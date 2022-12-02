Mainpuri needs Ramrajya, not socialism: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it is “Ramrajya” which is needed in Mainpuri, and not “Samajwad (socialism).”

Yogi Adityanath also said the socialism practised by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his family members was not the same “Samajwad” that was propagated by socialist icons Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.

“These Samajwadi Party leaders make ‘bechari’ (helpless) Dimple Yadav contest when they sense defeat in elections and did so in Kannauj and Firozabad where she lost (in 2019 and 2009 respectively),” the chief minister said.

He was addressing a public meeting at the Christian College ground in Mainpuri city on the penultimate day of campaigning for the December 5 Lok Sabha bypoll.

Yogi Adityanath sought votes for BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya who is pitted against SP nominee Dimple Yadav in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll that was necessitated by the death of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

“The Samajwad practised by Samajwadi Party and its leaders is not the true Samajwad. Different variants of this ideology are found in the family (Yadav family). The Samajwad practised by SP leader Akhilesh Yadav is based on ‘avsarvad’ (opportunism). Shivpal asserts a socialism based on might while for Ram Gopal Yadav, it is of a capitalist nature. The leaders and workers of the SP leave no opportunity to grab any land available,” the chief minister alleged.

“It was because of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) that Shivpal Yadav could manage to win the assembly election from Jaswant Nagar. Samajwadi Party leaders are in the habit of making excuses once they see defeat in elections. They formed the government in the state after winning elections in 2012 but will blame the same EVM when they lose,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“It is the BJP which benefits all section of the society through welfare schemes. The people need a party which can ensure development and welfare. Thus, the voters in Mainpuri should get “Ramrajya” and not “Samajwad,” he said.

“Elect a leader who can attend to your issues. It is BJP leaders and elected representative of the party who stand with their voters in their hour of need. Mainpuri city MLA Jaiveer Singh and Bhongaon MLA Ram Naresh Agnihotri are always with you. SP leaders are only interested in welfare of the family and do not care for the masses after being elected,” Yogi Adityanath alleged.

