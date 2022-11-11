Maintain transparency in ethanol output, UP govt tells sugar mills

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to check alcohol abuse through the new sugarcane molasses policy. It has directed sugar mills to maintain transparency in the production of ethanol from sugarcane juice and syrup.

On the direction of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, sugar mills have been directed to reserve at least 20% of total molasses production under the new sugarcane molasses policy. In view of high demand for molasses, certain conditions have been placed on exports to other states and countries, said a state government spokesperson.

At present, around 158 sugar mills in the state are engaged in crushing of sugarcane. These include 28 run by the UP Co-operative Sugar Mills’ Association, 23 by UP State Sugar Corporation, three run by the central government and 104 by the private sector, he said. .

Ethanol supply year (ESY) period is from November 1 of each year to October 31 of the following year and various types of alcohol, such as rectified spirit, are produced by sugar mills. Alcohol produced from molasses is used in distilleries (for the manufacture of beverages), petroleum depots, pharmacies, chemical units, various hospitals, educational institutions, laboratories, security institutions and other establishments. There are a large number of units manufacturing and demanding different types of alcohol and the state government maintains demand and supply balance.

The state government has given special emphasis to east UP in the new policy. Around 25% liquor is supplied by distilleries in Gorakhpur division, Devipatan, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Basti and Vindhyachal divisions, said the spokesperson.