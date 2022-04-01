Major fire breaks out at Aminabad, six rescued

Property worth several lakh was gutted in a major fire that broke out at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building on the crowded Gwyne road of Aminabad area here on Friday afternoon. Six members of a family were stuck on the third floor during the incident, and they were rescued by putting a ladder from an adjacent building.

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak visited the site and assured people, who suffered the loss in the incident, of the necessary help and proper enquiry into the incident.

A local said that the building housed a stationary shop and a marriage card shop and godown on two floors while a family of the building owner Mohammed Wasim stays on the third floor.

Locals said that the fire broke out after sparking in the electric pole at around 11am following which plastic hoardings put up on the building caught fire and subsequently it spread all over the building.

They said as many as 12 fire tenders took around three hours to douse the flames and rescue the family. The incident caused panic in the entire locality and the traffic on the busy Gwyne road was interrupted for over five hours, they added.

In the incident, three vehicles including a two-wheeler, a tempo and a car were also completely reduced to ashes. The adjoining buildings were vacated during the rescue operation.