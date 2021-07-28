Major road accident in UP's Barabanki; at least 18 dead, 19 injured after speeding truck hits bus

At least 18 people were killed in a major road accident at Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh after a double-decker bus hit by a speeding truck on the Lucknow-Ayodhya national highway, near the Ram Sanehi Ghat police station area in the district. The incident took place around 1:30am in the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday, reported HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. As many as 19 passengers were also left gravely injured in the incident, said UP police officials familiar with the development, adding that the wounded passengers were rushed to the district hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters at the hospital, Lucknow Zone ADG Satya Narayan Sabat confirmed that as many as 18 people have died in the "tragic mishap" that took place last night on the highway near Ram Sanehi Ghat in the Barabanki district. Several others still remain stuck under the bus, he said, adding that a rescue operation is currently underway. "Most of the passengers hailed from various districts in Bihar, including Sitamarhi and Saharsa," the police official said. "They were returning to their native state from Punjab and Haryana, where they had put up for work."

Elaborating on the Barabanki accident, ADG Satya Narayan Sabat said that several passengers had come out of the bus when the driver informed them that the axle shaft had broken down. Moments later, a speeding truck arrived and collided with the stationary bus from behind, resulting in the deaths of many of the passengers who were resting up along the highway; while several others were left gravely injured.

Two passengers were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while one more succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the police official said. "An operation to retrieve bodies from underneath the bus is currently on," he said, adding that at least 18 people have died so far, according to the latest updates. "Following this tragic mishap, the district administration and the police have launched a probe into the matter and ensuring that the wounded receive the best medical treatment that's available," the UP police official added.