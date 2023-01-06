Makar Sankranti most auspicious for installing Ram Lalla idol: Trust indicates 2024 date

Celebrations in Ayodhya for the grand opening of Ram temple will begin in December and end with the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14 or 15, 2024.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had set a deadline of December 31 for opening the Ram temple for devotees.

But, according to the Trust, in December, there are no auspicious days for installation of the idol.

As per the Hindu calendar, rituals can only take place from Makar Sankranti (in 2024) when the Sun moves from southern hemisphere to Northern hemisphere, the Trust said.

Makar Sankranti is the most auspicious day for installation of the Ram Lalla idol, said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust.

Union home minister Amit Shah while addressing a rally at Sabroom in Tripura on Thursday, had said, “Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024.”

The Trust has always maintained that construction work of Ram temple will be over by December 2023 and grand celebrations will start (in December itself) which will continue till Makar Sankranti in January 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over bhoomi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020.

At present, Ram Lalla is being worshipped in a pre-fabricated temple at Ram Janmabhoomi which was installed there before construction of the Ram temple began.

