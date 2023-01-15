Makar Sankranti: Over 22 lakh more take dip in Sangam today

PRAYAGRAJ: Over 22 lakh devotees took a dip in the Sangam on Sunday on Makar Sankranti—a festival spread over two days owing to the auspicious timing of the fest as per the Hindu calendar. Around 14.20 lakh pilgrims had taken the holy dip on Saturday too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the mela officials, around 8 lakh devotees bathed by 10am. The figure increased to 15 lakh by 2pm and by 4pm, over 22 lakh people had taken the holy dip at different ghats, informed Magh Mela Adhikari Arvind Kumar Chauhan.

As per Hindu astrological calculation, since the sunrise of Sunday was under the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Sankranti, all prominent seers, their disciples and large number of devotees took the holy dip on Sunday.

The 44-day Magh Mela-2023 had formally begun with the first official bathing of Paush Prunima on January 6.

Devotees had started arriving in large numbers from Friday onwards and continued to come all through Saturday and Sunday. Defying the winter chill and overcoming the fear of Covid-19, they came from different districts of the state and neighbouring states too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In view of the rush of devotees, traffic diversions were put in place at all the entry points of Prayagraj district. Railways and UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had made special arrangements for the devotees, including special buses and trains.

Despite efforts and repeated appeals to the pilgrims to observe social distancing and wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, many were seen violating the norms. To check the spread of coronavirus in the mela area, the authorities kept on announcing the importance of wearing masks.

All through the day, the ghats remained abuzz with pilgrims taking the dip and performing various rituals. Free meals, including the traditional “Khchidi” (a salty porridge of rice and lentils) were distributed by many to pilgrims as per the custom of Makar Sankranti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}