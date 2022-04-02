Make arrangements for live telecast of “School Chalo” drive: UP Chief secy
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Saturday directed officials to ensure that all the “parishadiya” schools, block-level resource centres and district offices have adequate arrangements for the live telecast of the “School Chalo Abhiyan” that chief minister Yogi Adityanath would launch from Shravasti, the district with the lowest literacy rate, on Monday (April 4).
Holding a videoconference with commissioners, district magistrates and basic education department officers here, Mishra said other functions in districts would be held after the CM’s programme was over at 11 pm. The “School Chalo Abhiyan”, he said, would continue till April 30 with a view to increasing enrolment of children in 1 to 8 standards in government schools run under the basic education department.
“Make sure that teachers go door-to-door to conduct household surveys and encourage parents to enrol their wards in schools,” Mishra told officials. “The enrolment of students has gone up during the last five years following efforts made under the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ from time to time,” he added.
The chief secretary further instructed officials that the “School Chalo Abhiyan” should be launched in districts in the presence of people’s representatives and nodal officers. “The parents of students who excelled in the academic year 2021-22 will be honoured in every district during the campaign,” he said.
He said principals who came out with the best report card with regard to the enhancement of enrolment of children would also be honoured. “The enrolment should cross 2 crore mark following the campaign,” the chief secretary said.
-
Raj criticises cousin, asks his family to stop inferring in functioning of BMC
Mumbai Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, who is desperate to survive in the political space, is trying to adopt the hardline Hindutva agenda. During his annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park on Saturday, unsparing in his criticism of his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Raj said that Uddhav, who asked the investigating agencies to arrest him instead of harassing his family members needs to stop his family members from interfering in the functioning of BMC.
-
State education board to declare Class 12, 10 results in June
PUNE According to the state education board, results of class 12 will be declared around June 10 and class 10 thereafter. The higher secondary certificate or class 12 exam started on March 4 and will end on April 7. The secondary school certificate or class 10 examination started from March 15 and the last paper is on April 4. After the pandemic, this is the first time that the board is conducting the exams offline.
-
Teen booked for recording videos of home tutor sent for counselling
PUNE A police probe into the alleged involvement of a teenager in video filming his home tutor in the bathroom has revealed that excessive mobile usage and isolation during the two-year lockdown period had impacted his mental health. Police inspector Sangita Patil of Alankar police station who is the investigating officer in the case said that the 16-year-old boy was apprehended and handed over to the District Women and Child Welfare Committee for counselling.
-
100 panchayat members from J&K set to join AAP on April 8
Aam Aadmi Party's political ambitions in J&K are set to get a shot in the arm as more than 100 panchayat members from UT are likely to join the party in New Delhi before Arvind Kejriwal on April 8. Following AAP's landslide victory in Punjab, it has started making inroads in J&K, where panchayat members are the only elected representatives currently.
-
Chaitra Navratras: 23k devotees pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Day 1
Amid chanting of vedic mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies, 'Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' (a special prayer) marked the start of nine-day-long 'Chaitra Navratras' festival at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said. Chief executive officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Ramesh Kumar said that by 5pm on Saturday, 23,000 pilgrims had paid their obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics