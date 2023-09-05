Make morning assembly part of curriculum: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked principals and teachers to reach their schools 15 minutes to half-an-hour before it starts as this will give them some time to think about the ways to make their institutions better.Morning assembly in schools should be made part of school curriculum, he said. The CM expressed these views at a function where 75 teachers of primary schools and 19 secondary school teachers were conferred state teacher award at Lok Bhavan on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath honouring a teacher on Teachers’ Day in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

Yogi personally feted six basic education and as many secondary teachers by giving them citations, mementoes and shawls. An amount of ₹25,000 each has already been sent to the accounts of all 94 awarded teachers. “Ninety four teachers are being honoured for their contribution. Their achievements serve as a source of inspiration for others and we take great pleasure in recognising their outstanding work,” he said.

On the occasion, the CM also launched a programme to distribute 2.09 lakh tablets. Besides, he inaugurated 18,381 smart classes and 880 information and communications technology (ICT) labs in the state.

Yogi said over a period of time, two different sides of teachers have emerged. “On one hand, there is a bright side where educators fulfil their role as nation builders, guiding the current generation while and on the other there exists a darker side where teachers abstain from teaching and spend their days in offices and residences of educational officials thereby playing with the future of their students,” he said.

“Teachers should be a role model for their students only then they will remember them forever. Teachers’ contributions help students face future challenges with ease. In the past, teachers worked with limited resources and low wages yet their contribution towards building our personalities and inspiring us to fight against challenges was immense,” Yogi said.

Distributing tablets a welcome move

The chief minister expressed his happiness over the Basic Education Council’s decision to distribute 2.09 lakh tablets to primary schools, ensuring that each school received two tablets. “These tablets would not only facilitate access to new educational content but also assist in uploading school-related information. This campaign has marked a significant step forward, enhancing teachers’ technological capabilities and making them formidable contenders in the field,” Yogi said.

On inauguration of 880 ITC labs and introduction of smart classes in 18,381 upper primary and Kasturba Gandhi schools, Yogi said smart classes should not be restricted to upper primary schools and Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas. Instead, efforts should be made to make them accessible to every primary school through coordination with former students, village residents, education department, administration officials and public representatives.

Yogi highlighted how these smart classes would elevate and transform educational experiences of children attending these schools. He shared his personal observation in Chitrakoot where he witnessed a smart class being conducted by a Class 3 girl.

The CM stressed the necessity of ensuring that every school has a playground, suggesting the utilisation of gram panchayat land for the purpose. “There is a need to incorporate schools affiliated with secondary education with such programmes. Under the Project ‘Alankar’ framework, there’s a requirement to revitalise all older schools. Through their quiet dedication and the resources they possess, these schools have played an integral role in shaping both past and present generations of India,” he said.

