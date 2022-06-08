Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news

Making Lucknow a world class city top-most priority for new DM

Completion of all pending projects would be ensured. Law and order, especially in sensitive areas, would be second on the priority list, says Suryapal Gangwar
Suryapal Gangwar, a 2009 batch IAS officer, took charge as the district magistrate of Lucknow on Wednesday. (Sourced)
Updated on Jun 08, 2022 07:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Development of Lucknow and making it a world-class city would be the top-most priority of Suryapal Gangwar, a 2009 batch IAS officer, who took charge as the district magistrate of the state capital on Wednesday.

“Completion of all pending projects would be ensured. Law and order, especially in sensitive areas, would be second on the priority list,” said Gangwar.

Earlier DM of Firozabad, he succeeded Abhishek Prakash, who will take charge as secretary (infrastructure and industrial development) and CEO, Invest UP.

Gangwar said, “Joining as Lucknow DM would be a challenging task, but I have set my priorities and will act accordingly.”

“It’s the state capital and hence the first priority would be its transformation into a world class city and 100% implementation of government welfare schemes,” he said.

