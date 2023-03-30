Making music at 9000ft, Lko youth glides into record books

“The thrill of adventure is worth a thousand days of ease and comfort,” says Divyansh Kumar Srivastava from Lucknow, who expressed his love for music while paragliding at 9,000 feet.

Srivastava expressed his love for music while paragliding at 9,000 feet (Sourced)

Srivastava, 22, a musician by heart, a professional in a private firm and former MBA student of Lucknow University, sang a song for nearly 100 seconds while paragliding with pilot Amit Bhatt of the paragliding firm ‘Flying bird’ at the height of 9,000 ft in the hills of Bhimtal, in Uttarakhand, recently.

This is not the first time that Srivastava, a resident of Sitapur, has done this. He had performed the feat before but at a height of 8,000 feet in March 2022. He has made it to the Asia Book of Records for ‘Music performance at the highest altitude while paragliding by an individual’, for which he has also received an email while the certificate he will receive in 48 hours.

According to Lucknow University, their former student Divyansh Kumar Srivastava has set a record for the only person in Asia to make such an attempt and is a global runner-up. Vice-Chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai and dean students’ welfare also congratulated Srivastava.

“Firstly, he created a record by being the only person around the globe to sing on a guitar while paragliding at a height of 8,000 ft. Now he breaks his own record by performing at a height of 9,000 ft at the age of 22,” said LU in its statement.

When asked about where he got this idea, he said, “He saw a video on YouTube but the person never applied to and registered with a record-endorsing agency (like the Asia Book of Records). Hence, he thought of performing the act and setting a record in his name so that the world would notice him.”

Srivastava runs a YouTube channel titled ‘Dear Musik’ and an Instagram page @dear.musik Instagram where he makes music videos. In order to do something different in music, he attempted this act and uploaded it on his channel. He also revealed that he had to lose 10 kg weight.

“My parents didn’t know about this earlier but now they know. Initially, they were sacred but after being recognised, they are happy,” he added.